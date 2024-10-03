CHOMPS APPOINTS TIM BOSSLET TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Addition to C-Suite will Support Next Era of Brand Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chomps, the fastest–growing snack and food brand in the U.S.1

is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Bosslet as the company's first-ever Chief Officer (CFO). His to the newly created role marks a pivotal moment in the brand's continued expansion and positions Chomps for accelerated growth in the competitive snack market.

Chomps Announces Tim Bosslet as New CFO

A veteran finance professional with over 15 years of experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, Bosslet has been a key part of Chomps' senior leadership team since

joining in 2019. He brings a proven track record in managing financial operations during a period of significant growth to the company's C-Suite, joining as the fourth member alongside Co-CEOs, Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali, and President and Chief Operations Officer, Elizabeth Carter. His leadership is timely, coming on the heels of Chomps' most successful year to date, marked by an impressive 206% sales growth rate2.

"Tim Bosslet has been instrumental in shaping our financial strategy over the past several years and given the trajectory of the company, elevating his role to CFO was a natural decision," said Pete Maldonado, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Chomps. "With Tim at the helm of our financial operations, we are confident in our ability to continue expanding and achieving new milestones as a brand. We are excited to celebrate his well-earned promotion."

In his previous roles at Chomps, Bosslet served as Sr. Director of Finance, VP of Finance and

Senior VP of Finance. As the first dedicated finance hire, he has built the company's planning, reporting, finance and accounting functions. Prior to joining Chomps, Bosslet worked in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and Houlihan Lokey, providing strategic and financial advisory services, with a focus on emerging food brands. His diverse background also includes professional culinary training and experience as a cook. This unique blend of finance and food industry expertise has provided a valuable perspective that has shaped his success at Chomps.

"I am incredibly grateful to Pete, Rashid, and the entire Chomps team for this opportunity," said Tim Bosslet, CFO of Chomps. "Being part of Chomps' remarkable growth over the past few years has been an exciting time in my professional career, and I look forward to stepping into this new role as we continue to reach new audiences, expand our distribution and build a brand that consumers love."

Based in Chomps' Chicago office, Bosslet's leadership and focus on financial sustainability and strategic growth will further drive financial strategy and success for the company, as it scales to new heights. His promotion to CFO is not only a testament to his dedication and effort, but also reflects Chomps' commitment to cultivating talent and fostering growth within the company.

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing snack brand and food brand in the U.S.1, with products made from the highest-quality proteins. All Chomps sticks are made with grass-fed and finished beef, venison, or antibiotic-free turkey. Available in original size (1.15oz) and a mini-size stick (0.5oz), Chomps have 0g sugar and never contain soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is Whole30-approved, certified gluten-free, and allergy-friendly. Visit

for more.



1Source: Numerator L52 W/E 8/11/24

2Source: SPINS, Total US MULO & Natural, L52 Weeks Ending 8/11/24

