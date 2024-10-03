Scalefusion Expands Device Management Platform With Chromeos Management Support

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PUNE, India, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion- its leading unified endpoint management solution (UEM)- has launched support for ChromeOS device management. This addition reinforces Scalefusion's commitment to offering a versatile multi-OS management that caters to the diverse needs of modern businesses.

With the integration of

ChromeOS, Scalefusion enables IT administrators to streamline the management of ChromeOS devices alongside Windows, macOS, Android, and Linux, simplifying the complexities of multi-OS environments.

ChromeOS has seen significant adoption across industries, from education to enterprise, thanks to its balance of affordability, speed, and security. Recognizing this growing trend, Scalefusion's new ChromeOS device management provides organizations with the ability to provision, secure, and monitor ChromeOS devices seamlessly through the same intuitive platform used for their existing device ecosystems.

Scalefusion's ChromeOS management empowers businesses to streamline device management by integrating ChromeOS into their existing device strategy. With Scalefusion's unified platform, IT administrators can boost productivity by providing a consistent, unified experience for users across all platforms. Whether organizations are deploying Chromebooks in educational settings or managing ChromeOS devices for remote workforces, Scalefusion makes it simple to provision, secure, and monitor these devices-all from a single dashboard. With the addition of ChromeFlex, businesses can repurpose existing PCs and Macs by converting them to ChromeOS devices, further extending the life of their hardware while maintaining seamless management through Scalefusion's unified platform.

Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion, highlighted the importance of this new addition: "With the rise of ChromeOS in diverse sectors, we saw a clear opportunity to enhance the Scalefusion platform. By adding ChromeOS support, we are delivering on our promise to simplify device management for our customers, regardless of which operating systems they choose to deploy."

Scalefusion's integration aims to provide organizations with a straightforward approach to managing their multi-OS device ecosystems. Request a free trial of this release by setting up a demo of Scalefusion for ChromeOS here .

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading

Unified Endpoint Management solution

under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit .

