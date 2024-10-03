NCPCR Chief Announces Launch Of Baal Swaraj Portal For 'Children In Conflict With The Law'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo on Thursday announced the launch of 'Baal Swaraj - CCL portal' for ensuring the rehabilitation and reintegration of the 'Children in conflict with the law' (CCLSs).

The portal has been designed to uphold the rights and entitlements of CCLs and facilitate their reintegration into society.

In a letter to Principal Secretaries to all the States and Union Territories (UTs) on Thursday, the NCPCR chief said the Commission has developed an to ensure that the CCLs receive their basic legal entitlements, including education, vocational training, psychological support and free legal aid.

While announcing the launch of the CCL portal, he also admitted several existing deficiencies and inadequacies in the system, including lack of timely legal aid, delays in granting bail and more.

"There have also been failures in securing legal entitlements for rehabilitation and restoration of Children in Conflict with the Law (CCLs), despite clear norms provided under the Juvenile Justice Act," NCPRC chief said.

The NCPCR chief has asked the Principal Secretaries (Department of Women and Child Development) to pass on the instructions to concerned departments i.e. District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) to immediately start utilising the Baal Swaraj – CCL portal for uploading and updating new cases, from now onwards.

The Baal Swaraj CCL. Portal will function as a comprehensive digital interface, enabling real-time monitoring of CCLs by relevant stakeholders to ensure timely interventions.

The data entered by DCPUs will be systematically analysed quarterly and the annual reports will be generated by the Commission. It will then be submitted to the Parliament to maintain transparency and accountability in the management of CCLs.

"It is imperative to note that once a child has been successfully enrolled in school or in the NIOS, and this information is duly submitted by the DCPU on the portal, confirming that the child is receiving regular education, their ID and details will automatically be removed from the portal upon completion of the trial," said the letter.