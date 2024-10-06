Rahul Gandhi Has Not Improved, He's Aligned With Anti-National Elements: Union Minister Rijiju (IANS Exclusive)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Union Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that MP Rahul Gandhi has not improved at all, and is not showing any maturity. Talking to IANS, the Union Minister said that in BJP, the positions are not for show, they are given to fulfill our responsibilities.

To a question, Rijiju said: "First of all, when Rahul Gandhi became the Leader of the Opposition, I hoped he would improve and show maturity. Instead, he has become even more unruly. For the first time in history, during the Prime Minister's speech in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, there was such disruption. They jumped into the Well of the House and created chaos. This behaviour is not fitting for a democracy. In India's history, no one has ever interrupted the Prime Minister's time like this."

Hitting out at the LoP, Rijiju further said: "I am very disappointed. Rahul Gandhi should have improved as the Leader of the Opposition, but instead, he has aligned himself with anti-national forces. He travels to America and socialises with those who insult India, drinking tea with them and conspiring to defame our nation. It is truly regrettable that we have such a leader in our Lok Sabha who openly associates with forces against India."

In response to another question, Rijiju said: "I consider myself a very simple and straightforward person. The people have elected me to the Lok Sabha, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me the opportunity to serve the country as a minister. In our party, the positions are not for show; they exist to fulfill our responsibilities and serve the nation. For me, whether one is a Member of Parliament, a minister, or a party worker, it doesn't make a difference."

The Union Minister further said: "We want to demonstrate that we are always available to the people. We have no VIP culture here; we simply do our work. Arrogance can be very damaging in life. If you develop a sense of pride because of your power or position, it can lead to your downfall. I have lived a simple life since childhood, and regardless of the position, we always focus on serving the country with dignity. We do not hold positions just for enjoyment."