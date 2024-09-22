Ajyal Film Club's Special Event Held In Tangier

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Institute (DFI), in collaboration with Nuwah Foundation and Tanjaflam, which operates the renowned Cinema Alcazar, presented a special edition of Ajyal Film Club in Tangier from September 20-22.

The initiative marked a significant contribution to the Qatar – Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, reinforcing the longstanding cultural ties between the two nations.

Inspired by the Ajyal Film Festival, the Ajyal Film Club brings the spirit of youth-driven dialogue through cinema to new audiences.

The special edition in Tangier invited young Moroccan film enthusiasts, aged 13-17, to immerse themselves in three days of screenings, workshops, and masterclasses led by industry experts. Two Ajyal jurors from Qatar also hosted post-screening discussions to further enrich the experience.

In a press statement, DFI CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said:“The Club has expanded the understanding of film among young people in Qatar, and we look forward to inspiring a similar love for meaningful cinema in Moroccan youth and encouraging them to pursue their creative aspirations and assume active roles within their communities by voicing their valuable ideas and opinions.

Nuwah Foundation CEO Sheikha Hala Alkhalifa said:“By fostering dialogue, creativity, and cultural exchange, we aim to empower the next generation of storytellers”. Tanjaflam president Soad Rahmouni said the partnership serves to further strengthen the bond between the two kindred nations.

