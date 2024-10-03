MILKY WAY® Teams Up With Rainbolt To Celebrate The Brand's 100Th Anniversary

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This year, MILKY WAY ® ,

proudly part of Mars, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. For a full century, candy lovers have enjoyed the perfect combination of fluffy malt-flavored nougat with creamy caramel, enrobed in a rich milk chocolate coating.

This year, MILKY WAY® is celebrating its 100th anniversary. (PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated)

The MILKY WAY bar was first introduced to the public in 1924 as "A Chocolate Malted Milk in a Candy Bar" after a serendipitous milkshake stop at a roadside diner in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Over the last century, the brand's offerings have expanded to include the classic MILKY WAY bar in various sizes, MILKY WAY Midnight Dark Chocolate bars, MILKY WAY Cookie Dough bars and MILKY WAY ice cream bars.

"A century of MILKY WAY is a historic milestone and one we're proud to celebrate at Mars," said Martin Terwilliger, Marketing Vice President, Mars Wrigley North America. "We take pride in inspiring moments of everyday happiness all over the world through our portfolio of brands, and MILKY WAY is an essential part of that, reminding people in such a fast-paced world to slow down and experience the joy of the moment."

In honor of the momentous milestone, MILKY WAY is awarding those who unplugged and "took the MILKY WAY" this year. Today through October 16, chocolate lovers are encouraged to post a photo on Instagram

showing their favorite outdoor destination where they slowed down and enjoyed their travels, and Rainbolt

– a social media personality known for his "geo-guessing expertise – will identify where the photos were taken. People can post their photos, tagging @milkywaybar

and @georainbolt

and using #MilkyWay100Contest, and three finalists' photos will be selected for Rainbolt to "geo-guess."

The three finalists that are selected will win $5,000 and 100 MILKY WAY BARS.

To learn more about the iconic MILKY WAY bars, visit MilkyWayBar

or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook

and X . For full contest details, official rules and eligibility restrictions, visit .

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's OriginalTM, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, Linnaeus and VCATM – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit . Join us on

Facebook , Twitter ,

Instagram ,

LinkedIn

and

YouTube .