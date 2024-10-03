Sarigishlag Hydroelectric Power Station Was Commissioned In Zangilan District
Date
10/3/2024 9:09:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended
the inauguration of the“Sarigishlag” Hydroelectric Power Station
operated by“Azerenerji” OJSC in the Zangilan district,
Azernews reports.
