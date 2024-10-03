Council of Europe announces Julian Assange as 'political prisoner'

(MENAFN) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) officially recognized Julian Assange as a "political prisoner" on Wednesday in a resolution passed by 88 votes in favor, 13 against, and 20 abstentions.



The motion highlighted Assange's ongoing detention and the punitive measures he has faced, stressing the essential role of a free press in societies. It also praised Assange for his role in revealing information related to potential human rights violations and war crimes.



The resolution criticized UK authorities for failing to protect Assange's freedom of expression and urged the United States to reform its espionage laws, which have resulted in severe charges against the journalist and publisher.



PACE called for an impartial investigation into the allegations revealed by WikiLeaks, including those related to human rights abuses. The assembly emphasized that the charges Assange faces under U.S. espionage laws, which could lead to life imprisonment, are disproportionate, as they pertain to the act of gathering and publishing information.



PACE affirmed that Assange’s case met the criteria set out in Resolution 1900, justifying his classification as a "political prisoner."



