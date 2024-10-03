Nepal urges public to help flood victims as death toll rises to 224

(MENAFN) Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday called on the public to assist victims of deadly floods that have claimed 224 lives, with two dozen people still missing.



According to The Himalayan Times, Oli told reporters that the scale of the disaster had surpassed the government’s initial preparedness.



"This is not just the government's pain, but the nation's pain. We are all deeply affected by this disaster," Oli said, according to the daily newspaper.



His comments followed public criticism of the government's slow response and insufficient relief efforts.



Oli directed authorities to fully mobilize state resources to address the ongoing crisis.



Officials reported that the death toll has risen to 224, including 35 children, with 158 people injured and 24 still missing.



The heavy flooding, which began on Thursday and lasted for 48 hours, caused widespread damage to infrastructure and communication systems across the country. According to The Kathmandu Post, the disaster has caused an estimated 17 billion Nepalese rupees (about USD126,600) in damages.



Sixteen hydroelectric power plants were also affected, reducing Nepal’s electricity production. Additionally, 18 other projects under construction were impacted, said government chief secretary Eak Narayan Aryal on Tuesday.



The government has deployed the army in some areas to assist local administrations in restoring traffic and reopening roads. Seventeen road sections along various highways remain blocked due to severe damage caused by landslides and flooding.





