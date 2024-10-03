Guterres condemns Iranian missile attack on Israel after backlash

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced the Iranian missile attack on Israel, following criticism from West Jerusalem for his earlier failure to do so. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of rockets at Israel on Tuesday, stating that it was a response to Israel’s recent killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.



"As I did in relation to the Iranian attack in April, and this should have been obvious yesterday, in the context of the condemnation I expressed, I again strongly condemn yesterday’s massive missile by Iran on Israel," Guterres told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.



He also condemned both Israel and Hezbollah for months of cross-border attacks that violated Lebanese sovereignty and called for an immediate ceasefire.



"It is high time to stop the sickening cycle of escalation after escalation," the UN secretary-general said. "This deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop. Time is running out."



His remarks came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticized the UN chief for failing to "unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack" and claimed that Guterres had "yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7," or to officially designate Hamas as a terrorist organization.



