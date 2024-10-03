Telegram CEO confirms company shares criminal data with authorities for six years

(MENAFN) Telegram CEO Pavel Durov revealed on Wednesday that the messaging service has been adhering to privacy policies in various countries and has been disclosing information about criminals to authorities for the past six years.



The Russian tech billionaire has been unable to leave France since his arrest in Paris in late August, where he was charged with several offenses, including operating a used for organized crime and refusing to cooperate with French authorities.



Last month, Durov, also a co-founder of Telegram, announced an update to the platform’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, clarifying that IP addresses and phone numbers of users who violate the platform’s rules "can be disclosed to relevant authorities in response to valid legal requests."



In a follow-up post on his Du Rove’s Channel on Wednesday, Durov emphasized that the new policy does not represent a "major shift" in how Telegram operates, noting that the platform has been sharing information with relevant authorities regarding criminals misusing the service for some time.





