Bata unveils a special festive collection and launches campaign “Celebrate Every step” featuring new India’s icon Kartik Aaryan

Bengaluru, 03 October 2024: Bata India launches a special collection ahead of the festivities, rooted in artisanal craftsmanship and high fashion design details with an enticing that spotlights Bata's brand Ambassador and superstar Kartik Aaryan. The festive campaign, Celebrate Every Step is an exciting chapter of the global brand's 'Make Your Way' campaign that celebrates stories of grit & success for those who stride to shine. The campaign captures his journey of becoming a Bollywood sensation. In the film, Kartik is seen celebrating all the roles he has played in his life, even the setbacks that helped him come back stronger inspiring individuals to trust their journey & celebrate every step! The latest collection features classic brogues, monk strap loafers and laced-up derby shoes for men & trend-setting heels in Ombre colours, mules with crystal bow accents and shimmery yet technology-infused Bata Comfit sandals for women. Just in time for the festive season, the collections start at just INR 2499, available across Bata stores and online at bata.com.



Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing at Bata India, said, “At the heart of 'Celebrate Every Step' is a powerful insight: today's India is about individuals who dare to change their trajectories and make their own way. The campaign shines a spotlight on the inspiring journeys of Kartik Aaryan and other youth icons, with each story resonating with the ambition of today’s new age of consumers. The Artisanal Leather & Starlight collection, offers unmatched style, comfort and confidence that you need to bring in the festivities this season.”



Brand Ambassador Kartik Aaryan shared his excitement for the campaign, “I’m super excited to be a part of Bata’s ‘Celebrate Every Step’ campaign. As an actor, I have played many roles but this campaign inspired me to pause and celebrate the biggest role I have ever played – Me! This festive season is all about expressing yourself, standing out, and looking fabulous while you're at it. Time to step into the celebrations, both inside and out, with style!”



Udayan Chakravarty, National Creative Director, FCB India said, “The storytelling in the video takes the form of a dramatized mixed media biography instead of a conventional ad - leaning heavily into Kartik’s life, retrieving and drawing heavily from old photographs, archival footage and personal anecdotes. Through, Celebrate Every Step, we have tried to narrate Kartik’s story of grit that only Bata has the right to tell - having been there with Kartik, every step of his way.”



Joining Kartik in this journey, are the new-age icons who have carved their own unique path to success – the multi-talented force, Designer and Entrepreneur Masaba Gupta who has constantly challenged status quo and continues to reinvent herself through unseen paths. The campaign also celebrates Singer, songwriter and now actress and musician Lisa Mishra who made an indelible mark in popular culture, Urooj Ashfaq who took her comedy to a global platform, winning accolades and hearts of GenZ alike and Alaya F who shined bright even in unconventional roles, breaking stereotypes. By bringing them together, Bata India applauds those who break the glass ceiling and truly embody the spirit of ‘Make Your Way’, the brand’s global campaign for its 130th anniversary.

