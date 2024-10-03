Who Is Rawhi Mushtaha, The Hamas Govt Head In Gaza 'Killed' By Israeli Airstrikes? All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Israeli military said that it had“eliminated” three top Hamas commanders including Rawhi Mushtaha - the head of the Hamas in the Gaza Strip - earlier this year. The assertion came amid escalating tensions the Middle East with war now raging on three fronts.

‮"‬Mushtaha was involved in military decisions while also acting as the Head of Hamas Civil Governance in the Gaza Strip and holding the Prisoners Affairs Portfolio. He also formerly held the finance portfolio," the military said.

Israeli officials said that Mushtaha was a close associate of Yahya Sinwar - the top leader of Hamas who helped mastermind the October 7 attack.

The development came even as local media and medics heralded the death of Abdel-Aziz Salha in an Israeli airstrike. The West Bank Hamas militant had been jailed for life for taking part in the lynching of two Israeli reservists in Ramallah in 2000. He was later deported to Gaza alongside 1,000 other Palestinians as part of a prisoner swap Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are set to mark the first anniversary of the ongoing war next week - with little hope of a ceasefire in the near future. Data from the Palestinian health ministry indicates that at least 41,788 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip over the past year while another 96,794 were wounded. The statement indicated that 99 Palestinians have been killed and 169 wounded in the past 24 hours.





