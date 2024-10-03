SECU's Fifth Annual Kindness Campaign Kicks Off In October

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Credit union to spread 500,000 acts of kindness, amplify wellness education throughout Maryland and beyond

BALTIMORE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SECU , Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union, is proud to unveil the fifth edition of its

Kindness Campaign this October. Building on the campaign's successful legacy of inspiring good deeds, SECU aims to fulfill the credit union ethos of 'people helping people,' by inspiring 500,000 acts of kindness in one month, logged within this Kindness Tracker , with the help of its members and dedicated community partners.

SECU is thrilled to have- for the second year in a row- partnered with the Moore-Miller Administration to officially proclaim October as Kindness Month in the state of Maryland. This year, Kindness activities have been intentionally programmed with education, including financial education and holistic wellness, at its core. Kindness programming for 2024 entails...

SECU MD launches its fifth annual Kindness Month campaign to achieve over 500,000 acts of kindness in October.

Essentials Drive: SECU's Kindness Campaign kicks off with an Essentials Drive in September that will benefit education institutions across the state: Frostburg State University, the Universities at Shady Grove, Towson University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland. The Essentials Drive is SECU's response to a recent research study from Johns Hopkins and the Bloomberg School of Public Health that found students from food-insecure households were 43 percent less likely to graduate from college and 61 percent less likely to obtain a graduate or professional degree, compared to non-food-insecure students. Items for donation include non-perishable food, home, health and hygiene products, and each item donated accounts for one act of kindness.

Grand Act of Kindness:

SECU will collect essential drive items from donation bins stationed at the 25 financial centers across the state. To further its commitment to spreading kindness through wellness and combating food insecurity, on October 14,

SECU will carry out its Grand Act of Kindness by distributing essential items to each of the university's campus pantries with a total donation goal of 18,000 pounds. Upon delivery, SECU employees will then assist university staff and volunteers in organizing, packing, filling bags, and distributing them to students across campuses on that same day.

Company-Wide Day of Kindness:

In addition to the Grand Act of Kindness, on the same day 350+ SECU employees will engage in a company-wide Day of Kindness, where the credit union provides opportunities for employees to log volunteer hours and dedicate their time to a cause that resonates with them. Employees will participate in their choice of 31 volunteer activities in partnership with 16 different nonprofits, as well as SECU's five university and two elementary school partners in ten counties across the state.

At the same time, all 25 SECU financial centers statewide will delightfully surprise members and nonmembers alike with coffee shop gift cards, notes of encouragement and treats from local businesses.

New this year, SECU will expand its in-school footprint by partnering with local grade schools and distributing Kindness Passports to prompt children to partake in Kindness Month – from acts big and small, like holding a door open for a friend, writing a thank you note, or helping a classmate with their homework. Completed Kindness Passports can be dropped off at a local SECU Financial Center to redeem for a prize.

"Kindness is near and dear to our hearts. As credit union employees, we strive to be a force of goodwill in all the communities we serve each day, and we look forward to how our communities embrace kindness in their own unique way– whether it's paying it forward at a coffee shop, checking in on a neighbor, or supporting a cause they feel passionately about. By proclaiming October Kindness Month, we invite all to get involved, spark altruism and make a difference," expressed Becky Smith, SECU's Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "SECU is honored to mark our fifth annual Kindness Campaign with state-wide initiatives that emphasize education and wellbeing – whether we're passing out Kindness Passports at an elementary school, supporting a college student who wants to put their best foot forward on exam day, or ensuring students have the essentials they need to succeed."

Additionally, community volunteer days will continue in October beyond SECU's Day of Kindness with opportunities alongside organizations such as the Maryland Food Bank and Morgan State University.

For more information about the Kindness Campaign and ways to participate, visit

SECUKindness where you can Download the Virtual Kindness Kit for inspiration and ideas to spread kindness or make a donation to support the SECU MD Foundation. In the month of October, each dollar donated to the Foundation will serve as one act of kindness, tracked toward the goal of surpassing 500,000 acts of kindness this year. Kindness Tables will also be located within SECU financial centers throughout October for more ideas about how to spread kindness in your community.



About SECU (State Employees' Credit Union of Maryland)

SECU ("see-Q"), Maryland's largest state-chartered credit union, serves over 250,000 members via 21 Financial Centers across the state, including, 18 Financial Centers, 3 Digital Centers, and a Virtual Financial Center. As a member-owned, not-for-profit organization, SECU puts its members first. Membership is open to all of Maryland, with over 1,900 ways to join, you may be eligible through a family member, work, the college you attended, state employment, an organization you are affiliated with, or simply through a one-time donation to SECU's partner, the SECU MD Foundation . Headquartered in Linthicum, Md., SECU offers convenient access to over 50,000 free ATMs through the CO-OP network, as well as access to expert financial planners. With more than $5 billion in assets, SECU ranks among the top 60 credit unions nationwide based on total assets in the U.S. Insured by NCUA. For more information, visit

or follow SECU on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn

and TikTok .

SOURCE State Employees' Credit Union of Maryland (SECU)

