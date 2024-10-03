Peru Extends State Of Emergency To Combat Remnants Of 'Shining Path'

(MENAFN- IANS) Lima, Oct 3 (IANS) Peru added a 60-day extension to a state of emergency declared in the jungle region to combat remnants of the Shining Path (Sendero Luminoso) guerrilla group considered "hostile" to the state.

According to the October 1 edition of the official daily "El Peruano," the executive order extends the state of emergency from October 3 to December 1 in at least 29 districts and includes communities in the Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro.

Under the state of emergency, certain constitutional rights could be suspended or restricted, including freedom of movement, the right to assembly, and the inviolability of the home, Xinhua news agency reported.

Peru's government has also ordered the armed forces to take over law and order tasks during the extension.

The remnants "who are in the area meet the conditions to be classified as a hostile group," the executive order states, saying they have the "capacity and decision to confront the State" by means of firearms.