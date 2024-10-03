Amir Meets President Of Tajikistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met the President of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the 3rd summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue at the Ritz Carlton Hotel - Doha.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest, and a number of topics on the summit's agenda.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of senior officials. It was also attended by officials from the Tajik side, a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.