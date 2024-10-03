Amir, UAE Vice President Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit this morning at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Doha.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest, and discussing a number of topics on the summit's agenda.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior officials.

From the Emirati side, it was attended by His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.