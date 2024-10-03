Azerbaijani Army Conducts Competition For Title Of Best Tank Company
Under the combat training plan for 2024, the Land Forces
conducted a competition to determine the Best Tank Company,
The combat readiness of tank units was inspected during the
competition held to improve servicemen's knowledge, abilities, and
combat capabilities. The unit that performed best in these
evaluations was awarded the title of Best Tank Company.
