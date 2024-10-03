عربي


Azerbaijani Army Conducts Competition For Title Of Best Tank Company

10/3/2024 7:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Under the combat training plan for 2024, the Land Forces conducted a competition to determine the Best Tank Company, Azernews reports.

The combat readiness of tank units was inspected during the competition held to improve servicemen's knowledge, abilities, and combat capabilities. The unit that performed best in these evaluations was awarded the title of Best Tank Company.

AzerNews

