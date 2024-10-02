PUBG MOBILE AND TEKKEN 8 UNITE FOR EPIC CROSSOVER EVENT

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI –October 1, 2024 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games, is thrilled to announce its partnership with TEKKEN 8, the latest installment in the legendary fighting game series.



Until October 31st, this electrifying collaboration introduces a themed prize path event that seamlessly blends the intense world of PUBG MOBILE with the iconic fighters of TEKKEN 8, bringing a new level of excitement to the battlegrounds. PUBG MOBILE players can look forward to acquiring character sets for fan favourite TEKKEN fighters via the Prize Path, including Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, and Nina Williams. These character sets will allow players to embody these legendary fighters as they battle for victory.



The collaboration also introduces a range of new Emotes, including the TEKKEN 8 Collaboration Entry Emote and the Victory Results Emote, perfect for celebrating triumphs in style, and a specially designed Jin Kazama-themed PP-19 Bizon skin, perfect for those players looking to make a statement.



Throughout the collaboration, players can also collect various TEKKEN 8-themed items via the Prize Path, such as collaboration graffiti, space gifts (including a special Jin vs Kazuya edition), avatar, and avatar frame. These all serve as the perfect way for players to showcase their love for both PUBG MOBILE and TEKKEN 8.



The PUBG MOBILE x TEKKEN 8 collaboration update is available until October 31st, 2024. Download and play the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to try the new content.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.





