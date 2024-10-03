Delhi Shootout: Gold Medallist Boxer, Deepak Nabbed In Naraina Showroom Firing Case, Main Shooter Injured In Encounter
Delhi Police arrested a gold-medallist kickboxer, Deepak, in connection with the firing case at a high-end luxury car showroom in Naraina last month. Another person linked to the firing incident, Armaan, was shot by the police in an encounter, reported ANI on Thursday.
Gangster Armaan was the main shooter in the firing case, which was done at the behest of a US-based gangster, Himanshu Bhau, reported the news agency. Kickboxer Deepak, who was the mastermind of the showroom firing incident, had won Gold medals at multiple international junior championships and had also got a job in the Indian Army under the sports quota.
"He got a job in the Indian Arm in sports quota but later quit it. He is an accredited Wushu coach and runs a kick-boxing coaching centre in Rohtak city in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel told ANI.
“A secret tip-off was received about the whereabouts of one of the shooters in the car showroom firing incident of Naraina,” ANI quoted the police as saying.
The police team arrived at the Majra Dabas village to verify the information and spotted Armaan on a motorcycle. After he didn't stop despite repeated warnings, the police fired two shots at him as he tried to escape. The police had also fired at the accused during which a bullet hit him in the right leg. Armaan Khan is currently undergoing treatment.
The injured accused Arman was arrested and taken to the hospital. A semi automatic pistol and a motorcycle was recovered from the possession of accused. An FSL team was also called at the spot.
The police had arrested Deepak in a separate incident on the same day. According to the police, Deepak didn't get involved in the firing incident but he stood outside Naraina car showroom during the firing.
