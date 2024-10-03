Devara Vs Salaar Box Office Collection Week 1: Who Is Winning The Number Game, Jr NTR Or Prabhas?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Devara – Part 1, starring NT Rama Rao Jr and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on September 27. The Telugu movie opened with great numbers, drawing a direct comparison with Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1. The movie, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, was released on December 22, 2023.
Let's take a look at the box office numbers of each of these movies.
Devara – Part 1: Box Office Collection Week 1
Devara – Part 1 has managed a strong performance at the box office in its first week, with a total collection of ₹209.87 crore across all languages in India.
On Day 1, the movie opened to a solid start, collecting ₹82.5 crore. The majority of the earnings came from the Telugu version with ₹73.25 crore, followed by Hindi with ₹7.5 crore. Other regional collections include Kannada ₹35 lakh, Tamil ₹1 crore and Malayalam ₹40 lakh. Also Read
| Bachchans, Janhvi lead Bollywood's real estate deals in Mumbai
On Day 2, collections dropped significantly by 53.70%, bringing in ₹38.2 crore. Telugu remained the strongest market with ₹27.55 crore while Hindi contributed ₹9 crore. Other languages saw minimal earnings.
On Day 3, the collections saw a slight recovery, increasing by 4.45% from the previous day, with a total of ₹39.9 crore. Telugu remained dominant with ₹27.7 crore, and Hindi followed with ₹10.5 crore.
On Day 4, collections dipped sharply on the first weekday, earning ₹12.75 crore, a decrease of 68.05%. Telugu contributed ₹8.2 crore, and Hindi brought in ₹4 crore. On Day 5, there was a slight improvement of 9.80% with ₹14 crore in collections. The Telugu market contributed ₹9.1 crore while Hindi earned ₹4.25 crore. Also Read
| Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor buys EV scooter: Netizens react
On Day 6, collections surged by 50%, bringing in ₹21 crore. The Telugu version collected ₹13.55 crore, and Hindi earned ₹6.5 crore. On Day 7, the film is expected to collect ₹1.52 crore, marking the end of its first week at the box office.
In total, Devara – Part 1 earned ₹209.87 crore in its first week, with the majority of the earnings coming from the Telugu and Bollywood versions.
Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1: Box Office Collection Week 1
Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 opened with a strong start, earning ₹90.7 crore. Telugu dominated the collections with ₹66.75 crore while other languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi also contributed. Hindi alone brought in ₹15.75 crore. Also Read
| Urmila Matondkar Net Worth: Where has the Bollywood actress invested?
On Day 2, there was a notable drop of 37.87%, with collections falling to ₹56.35 crore. The Telugu version earned ₹34.25 crore, and Hindi followed with ₹16.35 crore.
On Day 3, collections showed a recovery, rising by 10.12% to ₹62.05 crore. Telugu continued to be the major contributor with ₹35 crore, and Hindi followed with ₹21.1 crore.
On Day 4, collections dropped by 25.38%, earning ₹46.3 crore. The Telugu version brought in ₹27.1 crore while Hindi contributed ₹15 crore. On Day 5, collections saw a significant drop of 46.22%, with the movie earning ₹24.9 crore. Telugu earned ₹13.7 crore, and Hindi collected ₹9.1 crore. Also Read
| Why southern cinema shies away from Bollywood remakes
On Day 6, the downward trend continued with a 37.35% drop, earning ₹15.6 crore. The Telugu version contributed ₹5.75 crore, and Hindi brought in ₹8 crore. On Day 7, the film earned ₹12.1 crore, with Telugu contributing ₹3.5 crore and Hindi ₹7.2 crore.
The first-week collection of Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 stood at ₹308 crore, with Telugu earning ₹186.05 crore, Hindi contributing ₹92.5 crore, and other languages like Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada also adding to the overall earnings.
Meanwhile, the search for NTR on Google is trending high: Disclosure:
Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
MENAFN03102024007365015876ID1108742888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.