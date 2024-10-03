First Look At The Film Hobal By Director Abdulaziz Alshlahei

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Director Abdulaziz Alshlahei (The Tambour of Retribution) has revealed the first look photos from his new Hobal. Set in the 1990s in Saudi Arabia, Hobal is a dramatic story about a Bedouin family that leaves their village to live in complete isolation in the desert because the family's patriarch, Liam, believes the end of days is near. Their isolation is put to the test when Refa, a young member of the family, catches a contagious that forces everyone to keep their distance. This situation drives her mother, Sarra, to consider breaking Liam's rules to save her daughter, with the help of young Assaf, who fears losing her.

The film Hobal features a strong ensemble cast, led by veteran actor Ibrahim Al-Hassawi (Scales) as the patriarch Liam, Mishaal Almutairi (Forty Years and One Night) as the son Shanar, Mila Alzahrani (The Perfect Candidate) as Sarra, and newcomer Hamdi Alfridi in his debut role as Battal. Joining them are young talents Hamad Farhan (Valley Road) as Assaf and Amal Sami (From The Ashes) as Refa. The cast also includes several notable actors in supporting roles, such as Mutreb Fawaz, Abdulrahman Abdullah, Drayan Aldrayan, Reem Fahad, Noura Al-Humaidi, Ragad Alharbi, and Rawya Ahmed. Additionally, the film features a group of young actors, including Anas Aayed, Nourseen, and Yazen Al-Atwi.

Hobal reflects a pivotal period in Saudi history during the 1990s, a time of significant changes triggered by the Gulf War. It was a time when Saudis began to open up to the outside world after years of relative isolation, creating cultural and social clashes between long-standing traditions and new waves of change. The film explores how fear of the unknown and the desire to protect traditions can push people into isolation, fueled by renewed beliefs at the time that the Day of Judgment was near and that the war was a sign.

Hobal is the third collaboration between director Abdulaziz Alshlahei and writer Mufarrij Almajfel, following their success in Zero Distance and The Tambour of Retribution. The Tambour of Retribution won the Special Jury Prize (Salah Abu Seif Award) at the Cairo International Film Festival in 2020, and actor Faisal Al-Dokhei also won Best Actor for his role in the film. This ongoing partnership highlights the deep understanding between Alshlahei and Almujfel, bringing audiences powerful stories that explore human complexities.

Scheduled for release at the end of this year, Hobal is produced by Shaf Studios, with Film Clinic and Peninsula Pictures Group as co-producers. The film is produced by Sharif Almajali, with Abdulaziz Alshlahei, Mofarij Almujfel, and Mohamed Al Turki serving as executive producers. The film is supported by the Daw' Film Competition, the Saudi Film Commission, the Quality of Life Program, and NEOM, with the participation of various private sector partners. It was shot in the Bajdah Desert in NEOM and parts of Remmah, near Riyadh, capturing the beauty and harshness of the desert landscape as a key element in the story.

