15 Afghan Citizens Released From Pakistani Prisons

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Torkham Border Directorate in Nangarhar province reports that 15 Afghan citizens imprisoned in Pakistan have been released and have returned to Afghanistan.

According to the Torkham Border Directorate, these individuals were detained in Peshawar's prison for 15 days to 2 months due to a lack of documents and returned to the country on October 2.

The report mentions that these individuals have been referred to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for assistance.

It is also noted that three individuals under the age of 18 have been referred to the HARO organization.

Meanwhile, nearly 300 Afghan refugee families were deported from Iran and Pakistan in a single day and have returned to the country.

Bakhtar News Agency, under the control of the Taliban, reported that 299 Afghan refugee families were forcibly and voluntarily deported from Iran and Pakistan on Wednesday, October 2.

According to reports, these refugees entered the country through border crossings in Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, and Herat.

The release of Afghan citizens from Pakistani prisons and the deportation of nearly 300 refugee families from Iran and Pakistan highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Afghans abroad, particularly regarding legal documentation and forced displacement.

With the growing number of deportations and challenges at the border, there is an urgent need for support from international organizations to provide assistance and resources to help returnees reintegrate into Afghan society, ensuring they have access to basic necessities and legal protection.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram