Largest International Book Fair In Region Welcomes Book Enthusiasts

The 10th Baku International book Fair has opened its doors to
book enthusiasts at Baku expo Center, Azernews
reports.
Organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the book fair is timed
to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani
poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).
The opening ceremony was attended by the Culture Minister Adil
Karimli, government and public figures, culture and science
figures, diplomatic missions, as well as foreign guests.
Addressing the event, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union,
People's Writer Anar Rzayev emphasized that the state pays special
attention to the development of literature and book publishing.
The book fair has gathered 56 foreign organizations from 18
countries representing 4 continents, 110 local publishing houses
and book art enterprises.
Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from
Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries have been
invited to take in the 10th Baku International Book Fair.
Some of the main objectives are to promote the culture of
reading among the local population, create a platform for meetings
between writers and readers, create opportunities for business
relations between writers and publishers, develop book business,
promote modern literature and authors by providing information to
visitors of the exhibition, improve the knowledge and skills of
young writers through communication and exchange of experience.
The book fair features a rich program, more than 300 events,
including master classes for children and adults, book
presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph
sessions, conferences, symposiums, competitions, reading and music
evenings, and platforms for cooperation between book industry
entities.
The 16th meeting of the Asian Committee on "Narrative Art," of
which Azerbaijan is a member, is also planned to be held as part of
the event.
Special buses are organized to transport visitors to the Baku
Expo Center from the metro stations "The Academy of Sciences", "28
May," and "Koroglu."
The 10th Baku International Book Fair is open for visits every
day from 10:00 until 20:00. Entry is free.
