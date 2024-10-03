Chery UAE Celebrates New Showroom Launch on Sheikh Zayed Road

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 02 October 2024 – Following the success of its first facility in Sharjah, Chery UAE, in partnership with AW Rostamani, has expanded its presence with the grand opening of a new showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. This new space showcases the brand’s commitment to growth in the region, offering a premier experience with advanced automotive technology and luxury.



The handshake event commemorating the occasion, held on September 25, was attended by key figures from both Chery and AW Rostamani, including Zhang Guibing, President of Chery International; and Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, along with several distinguished guests. This opening marks a significant step in Chery UAE’s expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to meeting the growing demand for its vehicles in the region.



Michel Ayat commented: “The opening of our second showroom reflects our ambition to continue building on the success we’ve achieved so far. Dubai is a key market for us, and we are confident that this new facility will help us better serve the public by granting them access to Chery’s range of innovative and eco-conscious vehicles in this very important part of the Gulf.”



Zaher Sabbagh added: “This new showroom symbolizes the growth of our partnership with AW Rostamani and our shared vision to deliver quality and excellence to our customers. We are excited about the future of Chery in the UAE, and this opening places us still at the promising beginning of a broader national expansion plan.”



The new showroom features Chery’s latest lineup, including its launch TIGGO models, allowing visitors a firsthand experience of the brand’s innovative technology, comfort, and design. The Dubai showroom is equipped to meet the needs of modern customers with a full-service facility, ensuring a seamless ownership journey for Chery drivers.



Chery UAE’s latest venture strengthens its footprint in the UAE, further cementing its reputation as an ambitious competitor in automotive innovation and customer satisfaction.







