‘Mata Ka Darbaar’ Is Set For Navratri At Shilpa Shetty's House

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was last seen in 'Indian Force', has set up a perfect darbar for Goddess Durga on the occasion of Navratri.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel of the decorations at her house in Mumbai.

The actress also cooked delicious prasad as offering to the Goddess.

She wrote in the caption,“Jai Mata Di. May this Navratri bring strength, positivity and endless blessings to you and your loved ones. Love and light #HappyNavratri #JaiMataDi #Gratitude #Blessed #ShubhNavratri”.

Earlier, the actress shared heartwarming pictures with her baby boy on the occasion of 'National Sons Day'. Her post highlighted the deep bond and joy that motherhood brings to her life. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who has 32.5 million followers, had shared a delightful series of vacation photos with her son, Viaan, along with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra.

The actress wrote in the caption, "Happy Son's Day my jaan my Viaanuuuuuu. You make me so proud. Thank you for choosing me #HappySonsDay #blessed”.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. The couple have two children, a son Viaan, and a daughter Samisha.

Recently, she starred in the comedy drama 'Sukhee', directed by Sonal Joshi. It also featured Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral. Shilpa essayed the role of Tara in the streaming series 'Indian Police Force', created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The series also stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

She will be next seen as Sathyavathi Agnihotri in ' KD-The Devil'. The upcoming Kannada action film is directed by Prem and produced by Suprith under KVN Productions. The film also features Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.