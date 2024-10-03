Juniper Networks Launches AI-Native Local Cloud Instance In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India October 3, 2024 –Juniper Networks®, a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced the launch of a local cloud instance in India for its wireless access, wired access, NAC, indoor location services and SD-WAN solutions, all driven by Mist AITM.



Juniper Networks has experienced significant growth in the Indian market, driven by the increasing adoption of its AI-Native Networking solutions across key sectors including Government, Public Sector and Services Institutions (FSI). The introduction of the India-based cloud instance aligns with India\'s data protection laws to restrict the transfer of sensitive data, reinforcing Juniper\'s commitment to providing the highest levels of data security and privacy.



With this local cloud instance, Juniper\'s customers and partners in the region will benefit from a cloud-native architecture that offers microservices agility, resilience, and elastic scalability, along with local hosting and storage. This ensures that their data is stored in the local cloud instance securely within India, addressing the country\'s heightened concerns about data privacy and cybersecurity.



The Juniper Mist solutions deliver unsurpassed automation, insight and assurance for simplified operator experiences and exceptional user experiences. The entire Juniper campus and branch portfolio is managed via a unified Juniper Mist cloud and AI engine for assured client-to-cloud experiences across the wired, wireless, WAN and security domains. Proactive actions and Self-driving NetworkTM operations mitigate issues before they arise, eliminating over 90 percent of inbound network trouble tickets in some instances.



Juniper has also been named as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the fourth time in a row.



With this expansion, Juniper continues to enable global digital transformation efforts by providing secure, resilient, and automated AI-Native cloud services tailored to the needs of local businesses and government entities.



About Juniper Networks



Juniper Networks believes that connectivity is not the same as experiencing a great connection. Juniper\'s AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI to deliver the best and most secure user experiences from the edge to the data center and cloud. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks () or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook.



Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Company :-Edelman

User :- Arunima Negi

Email :...