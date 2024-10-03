Cold Room Maker's Survey 2024 With Solutions For Major Panel Product, Supplier, Commercial And Cold Store Contractor Issues

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Room Maker's Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cold Room Maker's Survey provides results of the analyst's review of cold room panel makers product, and supplier issues including:



Production and Technical issues including panel quality matters

Commercial Issues including supplier-related concerns Supplier related issues including product quality

The analyst advises how panel makers are overcoming these issues.

The report provides a global overview and market perception with issues and solutions:



5 major panel product issues

5 major supplier issues

6 commercial issues 5 cold store contractor issues all discussed an expanded and solutions recommended

