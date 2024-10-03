Baku Hosts Second Subregional UNESCO Conference
On October 3, the second annual subregional conference and
practical field seminar on the Volga-Caspian Silk Road Corridor,
jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and
UNESCO's World Heritage Centre, commenced at the National Museum of
History of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Russian
Federation, Turkmenistan, and Iran are participating in the
event.
The aim of the conference is to identify the cultural heritage
sites to be nominated for the "Volga-Caspian Silk Road Corridor
Transboundary Nomination," and to engage in discussions on the
relevant documents with government representatives, national
coordinators, and local and international experts from the five
countries involved in the corridor.
Additionally, the program of the conference and seminar, taking
place from October 3 to 6, 2024, in Baku, includes continued
efforts to prepare documents and recommendations for activities
related to the Volga-Caspian Silk Road Heritage Corridor; inventory
and scientific documentation of heritage sites; establishing
criteria for prioritizing components in the selection process for
the transnational nomination of the Volga-Caspian Corridor to the
World Heritage List; agreeing on the coordination mechanism and the
role of the Secretariat in the nomination process; conducting
underwater heritage research and linking these with archaeological
studies of land routes; and continuing thematic research on the
Silk Roads by ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and
Sites), including the study of the Volga-Caspian Corridor.
