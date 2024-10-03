Will Win Absolute Majority On October 8: J & K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir chief of BJP Ravinder Raina Thursday said that the way people voted in record numbers in all three phases of Assembly held after a decade suggests that their party will win absolute majority on October 8.

Addressing a press in Jammu, Raina said that people from every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir came out in record numbers to exercise their right to franchise in all three phases.

“I am of the firm belief that the way people voted in record numbers, BJP will emerge as the single largest party in J&K on October 8. The new government will carry forward the vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendera Modi and take J&K to new heights of development, peace and prosperity,” Raina said addressing a press conference in Jammu, as per news agency KNO.

He said the way people voted signals that people have expressed faith in democracy and also in the vision of Prime Minister Narendera Modi that entails-Sab Ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas and Sab ka Vishwas.

Asked whether BJP had finalised the Hindu CM candidate if the party wins majority, Raina said lets have some patience till October 8.“For us who is going to be the CM is not the priority. We hope to see BJP emerging as a party with absolute majority. I believe, the way people voted for BJP, we will come up with a full majority,” he said.

The J&K BJP chief said the massive campaigning of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and BJP national president J P Nadda in Jammu that saw massive participation of people, will bear fruit.“I am sure that not only in Jammu but also in Kashmir Lotus will bloom,” Raina said.

Asked whether BJP was mulling Hindu or Dogra Chief Minister in J&K, Raina dodged the question saying,“thoda intezar ka maza lijiye (let's wait till October 8).

He thanked police, CRPF, BSF, SSB and other security agencies for ensuring smooth and peaceful elections in J&K.“I also thank the Election Commission of India (ECI) for making up to the mark arrangements in J&K for smooth conduct of polls. I also thank the Chief Electoral Office and LG administration for making elaborate arrangements for peaceful and hassle-free elections in J&K,” the BJP J&K chief said.“I also thank NGOs, school children and all those who played their part in creating awareness among voters across the J&K UT.”

Raina also extended Navrata greetings to people of J&K and rest of the country.“We will celebrate the festival with the grand victory of BJP in J&K polls on October 8,” he claimed. He evaded queries whether BJP will forge alliance with PDP or any other party if it falls short of seats, saying that let the results come first.