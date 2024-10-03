Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
10/3/2024 5:00:10 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Europa League, Brasileirão, and Women's Copa Libertadores matches, as well as FIFA Futsal World Cup games, are the football highlights for this Thursday, October 3.
The day's schedule also includes AFC Cup, conference League, and Saudi Championship matches, among others.
AFC Cup
5:00 AM - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Muagthong United - Disney+
FIFA Futsal World Cup
12:00 PM - Argentina vs France - Sportv 2, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+
Europa League
1:45 PM - Lazio vs Nice - Band
1:45 PM - Ferencvaros vs Tottenham - CazéTV
4:00 PM - Porto vs Manchester United - CazéTV
Saudi Championship
3:00 PM - Al Okhdood vs Al Ittihad - BandSports and Canal GOAT
Conference League
4:00 PM - Chelsea vs Gent - CazéTV
Women's Copa Libertadores
6:30 PM - Corinthians (women) vs Boca Juniors (women) - Sportv, CazéTV, and Canal GOAT
6:30 PM - Olimpia (women) vs Colo Colo (women) - Canal GOAT
9:00 PM - Always Ready (women) vs Santos (women) - Sportv 3 and Canal GOAT
9:00 PM - Adiffem (women) vs Libertad (women) - Canal GOAT
Brasileirão
7:00 PM - Criciúma vs Atlético-GO - Premiere and Globoplay
9:30 PM - Fluminense vs Cruzeiro - Sportv, Premiere, and Globoplay
Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM - Operário vs Chapecoense - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
Colombian Championship
10:10 PM - Santa Fé vs Deportivo Pereira - Fanatiz
CONCACAF Central American Cup
11:00 PM - LD Alajuelense vs Comunicaciones - Disney+
Where can I watch Fluminense vs Cruzeiro live for Brasileirão?
The Fluminense vs Cruzeiro match will be broadcast live on Sportv, Premiere, and Globoplay at 9:30 PM.
What time is the Criciúma vs Atlético-GO game?
The Criciúma vs Atlético-GO match will be broadcast live on Premiere and Globoplay at 7:00 PM.
Games on Pay TV
Sportv
12:00 PM - Argentina vs France - FIFA Futsal World Cup
6:30 PM - Corinthians (women) vs Boca Juniors (women) - Women's Copa Libertadores
9:00 PM - Always Ready (women) vs Santos (women) - Women's Copa Libertadores
9:30 PM - Fluminense vs Cruzeiro - Brasileirão
Premiere
7:00 PM - Criciúma vs Atlético-GO - Brasileirão
9:30 PM - Fluminense vs Cruzeiro - Brasileirão
9:30 PM - Operário vs Chapecoense - Brasileirão Série B
Games Available Online
CazéTV
1:45 PM - Ferencvaros vs Tottenham - Europa League
4:00 PM - Porto vs Manchester United - Europa League
6:30 PM - Corinthians (women) vs Boca Juniors (women) - Women's Copa Libertadores
Globoplay
12:00 PM - Argentina vs France - FIFA Futsal World Cup
6:30 PM - Corinthians (women) vs Boca Juniors (women) - Women's Copa Libertadores
9:30 PM - Fluminense vs Cruzeiro - Brasileirão
Disney+
5:00 AM - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Muagthong United - AFC Cup
11:00 PM - LD Alajuelense vs Comunicaciones - CONCACAF Central American Cup
Canal GOAT
3:00 PM - Al Okhdood vs Al Ittihad - Saudi Championship
6:30 PM - Olimpia (women) vs Colo Colo (women) - Women's Copa Libertadores
9:00 PM - Always Ready (women) vs Santos (women) - Women's Copa Libertadores
9:00 PM - Adiffem (women) vs Libertad (women) - Women's Copa Libertadores
9:30 PM - Operário vs Chapecoense - Brasileirão Série B
MENAFN03102024007421016031ID1108742488
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.