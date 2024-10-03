Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Europa League, Brasileirão, and Women's Copa Libertadores matches, as well as Futsal games, are the highlights for this Thursday, October 3.



The day's schedule also includes AFC Cup, League, and Saudi Championship matches, among others.

AFC Cup





5:00 AM - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Muagthong United - Disney+





12:00 PM - Argentina vs France - Sportv 2, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+







1:45 PM - Lazio vs Nice - Band



1:45 PM - Ferencvaros vs Tottenham - CazéTV

4:00 PM - Porto vs Manchester United - CazéTV





3:00 PM - Al Okhdood vs Al Ittihad - BandSports and Canal GOAT





4:00 PM - Chelsea vs Gent - CazéTV







6:30 PM - Corinthians (women) vs Boca Juniors (women) - Sportv, CazéTV, and Canal GOAT



6:30 PM - Olimpia (women) vs Colo Colo (women) - Canal GOAT



9:00 PM - Always Ready (women) vs Santos (women) - Sportv 3 and Canal GOAT

9:00 PM - Adiffem (women) vs Libertad (women) - Canal GOAT







7:00 PM - Criciúma vs Atlético-GO - Premiere and Globoplay

9:30 PM - Fluminense vs Cruzeiro - Sportv, Premiere, and Globoplay





9:30 PM - Operário vs Chapecoense - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere





10:10 PM - Santa Fé vs Deportivo Pereira - Fanatiz





11:00 PM - LD Alajuelense vs Comunicaciones - Disney+





