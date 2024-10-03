عربي


Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/3/2024 5:00:10 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Europa League, Brasileirão, and Women's Copa Libertadores matches, as well as FIFA Futsal World Cup games, are the football highlights for this Thursday, October 3.

The day's schedule also includes AFC Cup, conference League, and Saudi Championship matches, among others.
AFC Cup


  • 5:00 AM - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Muagthong United - Disney+

FIFA Futsal World Cup

  • 12:00 PM - Argentina vs France - Sportv 2, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+

Europa League

  • 1:45 PM - Lazio vs Nice - Band
  • 1:45 PM - Ferencvaros vs Tottenham - CazéTV
  • 4:00 PM - Porto vs Manchester United - CazéTV


Saudi Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Al Okhdood vs Al Ittihad - BandSports and Canal GOAT

Conference League

  • 4:00 PM - Chelsea vs Gent - CazéTV

Women's Copa Libertadores

  • 6:30 PM - Corinthians (women) vs Boca Juniors (women) - Sportv, CazéTV, and Canal GOAT
  • 6:30 PM - Olimpia (women) vs Colo Colo (women) - Canal GOAT
  • 9:00 PM - Always Ready (women) vs Santos (women) - Sportv 3 and Canal GOAT
  • 9:00 PM - Adiffem (women) vs Libertad (women) - Canal GOAT

Brasileirão

  • 7:00 PM - Criciúma vs Atlético-GO - Premiere and Globoplay
  • 9:30 PM - Fluminense vs Cruzeiro - Sportv, Premiere, and Globoplay

Brasileirão Série B

  • 9:30 PM - Operário vs Chapecoense - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

Colombian Championship

  • 10:10 PM - Santa Fé vs Deportivo Pereira - Fanatiz

CONCACAF Central American Cup

  • 11:00 PM - LD Alajuelense vs Comunicaciones - Disney+

Where can I watch Fluminense vs Cruzeiro live for Brasileirão?

  • The Fluminense vs Cruzeiro match will be broadcast live on Sportv, Premiere, and Globoplay at 9:30 PM.

What time is the Criciúma vs Atlético-GO game?

  • The Criciúma vs Atlético-GO match will be broadcast live on Premiere and Globoplay at 7:00 PM.

The Rio Times

