Dubai: Emirates Resumes Operation In Nigeria After 2-Year Flight Suspension

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai-based Emirates has resumed daily passenger services in Lagos after a two-year suspension of operations at the popular African destination. After being grounded in 2022, the airline restarted operations on October 1, and the first flight landed at Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA).

Passengers can catch a daily flight from Dubai at 9.45am, arriving at Lagos at 3.20pm, with an approximately seven-hour journey. The return flight from Lagos is at 5.30pm, and lands in Dubai at 5.10am the following day.

The daily service has been scheduled to optimise connections to and from key points in Europe, the US, Far East and the wider Middle East and GCC, streamlining business and leisure travel to and from Nigeria.

To support travel to Dubai or onwards, Emirates will also facilitate 48 hour and 96 hour Dubai visa applications for travellers from Nigeria, an offer which is exclusive to the airline.

The Dubai-Lagos service is operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, offering eight First Class suites, 42 Business class seats and 304 economy class seats.

Celebrating the resumption of services, Emirates award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, reinstated previous tier status levels for Skywards members to ensure continuation of earned benefits and recognition.

Commenting on the return of services, Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said,“This has been a long-awaited moment, and we are excited to resume operations to Lagos, helping reconnect travellers seamlessly to and through Dubai, coupled with a consistent, world-class experience onboard."

Strengthening business links

With the resumption of operations to Lagos, Emirates provides frictionless connectivity to one of Africa's major economic hubs, facilitating global trade and strengthening business ties, in line with the UAE and Nigeria's strong bilateral trade relations.

Emirates SkyCargo will support Nigerian businesses by offering more than 300 tonnes of bellyhold cargo capacity in and out of Lagos every week, into key markets such as UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Bahrain, among others.

Anticipated commodities such as Kola Nuts, food and beverages, and urgent courier material will be transported via the airline's state-of-the-art hub in Dubai, quickly, efficiently, and reliably via the airline's multi-vertical specialized product portfolio. Imports into Nigeria are anticipated from key markets such as UAE, India and Hong Kong, with key commodities including a mix of general cargo, pharmaceuticals and electronics.

