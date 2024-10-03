UK NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market Outlook 2024-2029 With Sales Data Through 2019-2023
Date
10/3/2024 4:15:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NRT Smoking Cessation AIDS in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite recording low value growth in 2024, demand for NRT smoking cessation aids in the UK is marginally declining, as consumers move away from smoking as a lifestyle choice, thereby reducing the target audience. According to the Voice of the Consumer: Nicotine Survey (fielded January to February 2024), the number of consumers in the UK stating they smoke either cigarettes or hand rolled options dropped from 12% in 2020 to 10% in 2024.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
NRT smoking cessation aids maintain value growth despite waning demand Smoking slowly losing popularity as consumers prioritise health and budgets Vaping remains popular among younger consumers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Potential for proposed single use vape ban to be upheld over forecast period Smoking ban for those born after 2009 is in effect in the UK Competition from cessation pills following regulation change
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2019-2024
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2019-2024 Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2020-2024 Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2021-2024 Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Consumer health in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retailing developments What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2019-2024 Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024 Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024 Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024 Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2019-2024 Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2019-2024 Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2024 Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine Switches Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2023-2024
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN03102024004107003653ID1108742221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.