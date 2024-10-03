GORD Unveils Prototype Of Ultra-Efficient Cooling System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) has launched commercial prototype of an ultra-efficient hybrid cooling system manufactured locally.

Developed by GORD's Founding Chairman Dr. Yousef Alhorr and his team at GORD Institute, Synergia9n1 represents a significant advancement in cooling technology. Designed to be a next-generation dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS), it boasts a remarkable 50% efficiency improvement compared to conventional DX condensing units.

The innovation has garnered international recognition, securing UK Patent Office approval and international registration under the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

GORD yesterday held the first public demonstration of its patented system Synergia 9n1, funded by Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF) at its TechnoHub research center within the Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP).

The event attracted over 300 attendees physically and remotely, including researchers, government officials, engineers, sustainability experts and media representatives.

Synergia has also been awarded the prestigious Energy Innovation of the Year 2022 award by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) in the USA and was recently honoured with the Best Patent in Energy Efficiency Award in 2024 by the Arab League.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Alhorr said,“Synergia 9n1 is our commitment to combating climate change through actionable solutions tailored for harsh, hot and humid climate encountered in many geographic locations across the world."

Dr. Alhorr added,“With heavy reliance on air conditioning, such regions face significant energy consumption challenges, which not only strain resources but also limit the use of outdoor spaces.

“By achieving up to 50% energy savings, Synergia not only reduces our carbon footprint but also enables the cooling of outdoor areas, allowing communities to embrace and enjoy their natural surroundings. This innovative approach not only promotes human comfort but also supports a sustainable future, transforming how we interact with our environment.”

With the completion of the commercial prototype, which has been manufactured 100% locally, GORD is actively seeking collaborations for commercialisation with entities interested in leveraging this innovative cooling solution.

To this end, Synergia's demonstration event featured a technical presentation on the operation of Synergia9n1, followed by a live demonstration that allowed participants to witness the system's capabilities firsthand.

Dr. Alhorr, the inventor of Synergia9n1, was on hand to address questions and provide further insights into the technology. The event offered attendees a valuable opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of this innovative solution and explore its potential applications in various sectors.

Synergia9n1's wide applicability extends to a range of buildings and facilities, including open areas for sports, leisure, and entertainment; centrally air-conditioned buildings requiring fresh air ventilation; hospitals, surgery suites, laboratories, and clean rooms; temporary and remote off-grid facilities; greenhouses; and even barns.

Synergia's latest demonstration not only showcased the technological advancements and diverse applications of the system but also offered a deeper understanding of how Synergia can enhance energy efficiency, promote sustainability, and contribute to healthier indoor environments in both existing and upcoming projects.