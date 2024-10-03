XS: Leading The Way With Global Sponsorship At Dubai Forex Expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2024 /Business News / -- XS .com, the leading multi-asset fintech and services provider, is excited to announce its Global Sponsorship for the upcoming Dubai Expo.Organized by HQMENA, this pivotal event will take place on October 7th and 8th at the renowned Dubai World Trade Center.The Dubai Forex is set to be a premier gathering for traders and experts, offering an invaluable for knowledge exchange and networking. By sponsoring this event, XS reaffirms its role as a leader in advancing the financial sector.As the Global Sponsor, XS will engage with attendees, sharing insights and strategies to navigate the evolving trading landscape. The company's team, including regional and global experts, will be on hand to engage with attendees and share insights that will shape the future of trading.Commenting on the collaboration, Michael Xuan, Executive Director at HQMENA stated:“We are thrilled to have XS on board as the Global Sponsor of the Dubai Forex Expo. Their dedication to enhancing the trading experience aligns seamlessly with the vision of our event. Together, we aim to create a dynamic environment for all participants.”Shadi Salloum, Regional Director of XS for the MENA region, added:“Partnering with the Dubai Forex Expo underscores our commitment to the trading community. We look forward to sharing our expertise and insights, and to fostering connections among industry leaders and traders.”Attendees at the Dubai Forex Expo can expect insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and the chance to explore the latest trends shaping the trading industry. With XS's sponsorship, the event is poised to provide an unparalleled platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and future growth.XS Company ReviewThe XS Group (operating under brand name“XS” or“XS”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About HQMENAHuanQiao MENA (HQMENA) is dedicated to connecting businesses and facilitating investments in the region. Specializing in cross-border trade and market expansion, HQMENA organizes key conferences and trade missions that promote economic cooperation and cultural exchange.Leveraging its extensive network, HQMENA plays a vital role in fostering strategic partnerships across these areas.

