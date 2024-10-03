Qatar, Brunei Discuss Cultural Cooperation

Minister of Culture H E Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani met yesterday with of Culture, Youth and Sports of the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam H E Haji Nazmi Haji Mohamad, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, the two ministers discussed aspects of cultural cooperation.

