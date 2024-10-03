Qatar, Brunei Discuss Cultural Cooperation
Date
10/3/2024 2:18:18 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Minister of Culture H E sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani met yesterday with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam H E Haji Nazmi Haji Mohamad, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, the two ministers discussed aspects of cultural cooperation.
