Tinygemsbreaks Global Capital Network Names IBN As Media Sponsor For This Month's GCN Investor Expo

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Global Capital (“GCN”), an industry-leading agency with a strong track record of producing highly successful events, has engaged IBN

as an official sponsor of its upcoming GCN Investor Expo. The event is slated for Oct. 17, 2024, in Newport Beach, California. The company also noted that InvestorWire is an official newswire of the one-day event. An innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, IBN will provide key coverage of this month's GCN Investor Expo, an elite event designed to offer best-in-class educational, investing and high-powered networking opportunities. The event will bring together more than 400 investors, founders, brokers, network executives, financial service providers, thought leaders, angel investors, venture capitalists, family offices, investment banks, private equity representatives, high-net-worth individuals, hedge fund managers and C-suite leaders.

“At Global Capital Network, we are thrilled offer truly unique educational and business networking experiences to seasoned professionals, covering a wide spectrum of high-impact areas,” said Global Capital Network CEO Josh Bois in the press release.“In light of the Fed's recent hard reversal on interest rates, ongoing geopolitical frictions, megatrends in technology, and concerns about sluggish economic activity and cautious optimism around a soft landing, GCN's world-class speakers shall deliver invaluable insights to attendees on the current state of the market. As a leader in strategic communications, we are pleased to partner [with] IBN to manage our media presence and generate greater awareness among target audiences.”

About Global Capital Network

GCN's mission to accelerate world-class brands through its 2030 Ventures innovation ecosystem including our investor network, deal flow platform, growth agency and team.

The company partners with founders, strategists, innovators and those who want to change the world. GCN does this by connecting capital, development, marketing and brain power to smart brands. The company's network brings together investors that have a passion for solving problems and the founders with solutions. For more information about the company, please visit

.

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

TinyGems

