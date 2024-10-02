Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Ideally Positioned As Hybrid-Fueled Surge In PGM Demand Creates Key Opportunity
Date
10/2/2024 11:06:06 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Reuters reports that“a surge in sales of hybrid cars as electric vehicle take-up slows is set to provide an unexpected boost to demand for platinum group metals.”
While the global supply of platinum and palladium has been relatively stable, the increase in demand from the automotive sector is expected to create supply pressures.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd., a prominent player in the PGM space, is well positioned to capitalize on this trend.
The automotive industry's shift toward hybrid and electric vehicles (“EVs”) is reshaping numerous sectors, including the precious metals market. A recent Reuters article highlights how this transition is driving the demand for platinum group metals (“PGMs”), a trend that is poised to benefit key industry players such as
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) .
“A surge in sales of hybrid cars as electric vehicle take-up slows is set to provide an unexpected boost to demand for platinum group metals (“PGMs”) in the coming years, similar to the...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN02102024000224011066ID1108741610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.