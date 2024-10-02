Protecting Jordan, Jordanians Is Our First Responsibility, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- of Communication, Mohammad Momani said that Jordan's position is clear and unwavering: it will not be a battleground for any party."Protecting Jordan and Jordanians is our first responsibility," Momani told Almamlaka TV on Tuesday evening, commenting on the recent developments in the region.Momani, who is also the Government Spokesperson, added that parts of the missiles landed in different areas of the Kingdom, resulting in three minor injuries. No serious injuries were reported.Momani said that there was material damage as a result of this incident, and damage assessments are currently underway.The minister explained that information about the incident was published firsthand by the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army-, the Ministry of Interior, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) and the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).The minister pointed out that Jordanians have the greatest levels of knowledge when it comes to handling such crises, stressing the importance of exercising caution and adhering to the instructions issued by the competent authorities to ensure public safety.He urged everyone to get information from official sources and emphasized the significance of not spreading rumors from unidentified sources.In light of the challenging regional conditions, the minister emphasized the necessity of raising national awareness and the significance of uniting behind state institutions and offering them support during these delicate times.