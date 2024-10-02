Fire Station In Call For NY, Paris Residencies

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fire Station: Artist in Residence has announced the open call for two of its residency programmes, the three-month 2024 New York Residency and the three-month 2024 Paris Residency.



Applications will be open until November 2 and offer unique opportunities for selected artists.



Fire Station's Artist in Residence programme is nearing its ninth edition and has since expanded to include a three-month residency at the International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York City and a similar three-month residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts (Cité des Arts) in Paris.



These programmes offer an opportunity for emerging artists to showcase their talent and creativity on an international platform.



They also offer a chance for the artist to engage with the international art community, explore diverse cultural perspectives, and develop their creative practice.



In a press statement, Fire Station director Khalifa al-Obaidly said:“These programmes highlight Fire Station's commitment to fostering an environment of artistic development and progressing Qatar's art scene.”



Saida al-Khulaifi, head of Programmes and Exhibitions of Fire Station, added:“By the end of the programmes, the selected artists will gain enriched perspectives and newly developed skills, ready to showcase their work and prove their mettle on the global stage.”



Applications are open for artists from all nationalities who are above 21 years of age.



The applicant must hold a Qatar ID card valid for at least six months, must be born in Qatar or have lived in Qatar for at least 10 years and pass the jury committee selection process. The applicant is responsible to apply for the visa and provide it one month before starting the programme.



The applicant's visa should be for the whole residency term: three months for the US and 90 days visa for France. Only one artist will be selected for each residency per residency term.

