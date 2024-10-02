Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Headgear Utilizing Compression Points To Alleviate Headaches And Migraines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kyle B. of Kennewick, WA is the creator of The Vise, a simple headgear device that allows its user to apply compression points on the skull for headache relief. It is built with two conjoining bars that create a frame to rest on the user's head. This frame has modifiable pressure pads that can slide along this frame and increase or decrease tension based on user's preferences. The pressure pads help reduce the intensity of chronic migraines, tension headaches, cluster headaches, cervicogenic headaches, and potentially even sinus headaches.This device was created by a chiropractor who specializes in cranial manipulation techniques. It was designed to mimic the systematic headache treatment approach used within his chiropractic clinical setting. This device allows consumers to get similar relief without having to leave the home and avoid pain killer medication. Users can apply the headgear and adjust the tension of the pressure pads to target different areas of the head with prescription guidance/recommendations based on headache symptoms experienced. The pads are designed to create counter pressure, mimicking how a person would use their hands to relieve a headache by creating a vise-like effect.The headgear can be constructed using a lightweight metal material that would create the frame of two loops with one sagittal bar running the length of the loops. These loops would meet at a hinge point that would allow the user to modify the frame size based on shape/size of their head or the position of their symptoms, creating a universal size application. A pad under the loops can maintain comfort on the head. This customization allows users to focus their tension based on the position of symptoms to allow for potential maximum relief effect. The device has the potential to be an effective non-pharmacological headache relief alternative within its respective market(s).Around 12% of the global population suffers from migraines, with women disproportionately affected. Chronic headaches and migraines are becoming more common due to lifestyle factors such as stress, sleep disturbances, and digital screen exposure. Subsequently, the market for non-pharmacological headache and migraine treatments is growing as more people seek alternative and complementary therapies to manage pain without relying on medications. This shift is driven by concerns about prescription and over-the-counter drug side effects, the desire for more natural solutions, and a growing awareness of the benefits of integrative medicine.Furthermore, the global market for migraine and headache treatments, including non-pharmacological options, is expected to reach $10 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7-9%. As non-drug treatments become increasingly effective due to consumer awareness, this market will inevitably grow.Current non-drug treatments include neuromodulation devices, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acupuncture, and even massage therapy. While these methods can offer headache relief, people are consistently seeking out new methods to further increase the efficacy of their treatments. The Vise fits within these non-pharmacological markets, offering an innovative and versatile tool that would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Kyle filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Vise product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Vise can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

