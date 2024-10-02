CALIFORNIA TEAMSTERS SECURE LEGISLATION CURTAILING UNION BUSTING, MISCLASSIFICATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Passage of AB 2754, SB 399 a Triumph of Union's Advocacy and Mobilization

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters across California are celebrating the successful campaign to pass into law Assembly Bill 2754 (AB 2754) and Senate Bill 399 (SB 399), which will crack down on worker misclassification and intimidation throughout the state.

SB 399 bans forced attendance at captive audience meetings, employer-sponsored presentations filled with anti-union propaganda designed to discourage organizing efforts. California became the tenth and largest state to outlaw the arcane practice, which generates hundreds of millions of dollars for the union-busting industry .

"Captive audience meetings are nothing but a tool for greedy corporations to coerce workers through fear and intimidation," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and President of Joint Council 7. "This is a major victory for free speech, workers' rights on the job, and the American labor movement. The Teamsters were honored to have spearheaded the multi-union coalition that made this victory possible."

AB 2754 closes a major loophole that allowed drayage companies to continue to misclassify their drivers as independent contractors. Customers who hire bad actors in the industry will now be held jointly liable for the practice, ensuring a level playing field for workers, consumers, and companies that abide by the law.

"Employers that misclassify drivers cheat workers while ripping of their competition and every taxpayer in the state," said Chris Griswold, Teamsters Vice President At-Large and President of Joint Council 42. "AB 2754 will help ensure that those who follow the law are not undercut by those who thrive on greed and abuse. The Teamsters would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Asm. Anthony Rendon, State Sen. Aisha Wahab, and every other member of the California Legislature who was responsible for getting these bills enacted into law."

Teamsters Joint Councils 7 and 42 together comprise 300,000 working people throughout California, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan, with members working in a wide variety of professions in the private and public sector, including freight and delivery, construction, dairy, beverage, rail, ports, food processing, parking, solid waste/recycling, hotels, transportation, schools, public services, and many other industries.

