Ukraine's PM, USAID Administrator Discuss Preparations For Winter In Ukraine
Date
10/2/2024 3:09:17 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and USAID Administrator Samantha Power have discussed energy and preparations for the upcoming winter in Ukraine.
Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"We had an extensive and productive meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. Energy is the number one priority. We are preparing for a difficult winter. We coordinated our needs for equipment to restore and decentralize the energy system," Shmyhal said.
Read also:
USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrives in Kyiv
The parties discussed important joint projects, including the restoration of residential buildings and the supply of drinking water to Mykolaiv. They also emphasized the importance of supporting projects at the level of cities and communities.
"I thanked USAID for the programs to support small and medium-sized businesses. We strive to develop cooperation in this area, particularly in the agricultural sector. We separately spoke about the implementation of reforms. USAID is ready to help and invest in customs reform. I thank the United States for its consistent support and high level of involvement in rebuilding our country," Shmyhal said.
Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
MENAFN02102024000193011044ID1108740797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.