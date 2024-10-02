War In Ukraine Will Determine Global Security Situation - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's war against Ukraine is a global challenge that will determine the security situation across the world and it should end with Ukraine's victory.

Mallory Stewart, Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability of the U.S. Department of State, said this at the Warsaw Security Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Ukrainian conflict will definitely determine significant outcomes [in the world]," she said.

Ukraine does not need permission to use its own weapons to strike Russia - State Department

In this context, she said that the United States had repeatedly emphasized that Russia cannot win the war against Ukraine, as it will have consequences for the world.

"We should be careful not to define the illegal and continuing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as a West vs. Russia challenge. It is a global challenge," Stewart said.

She noted that Putin challenges not only the West but the entire world, as he ignores all international norms and laws.