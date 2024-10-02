Cargill And CARE Extend She Thrives Project To Continue Support For Women And Minorities In Vietnam

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 2, 2024 /3BL/ - Cargill and CARE recently announced a one-year extension of the She Thrives program, piloted in Dak Lak's Buon Ho District in 2022. The program has significantly improved the livelihoods of rural smallholders – particularly women and ethnic minorities in the region. Cargill's contribution of US $200,000 (around 5B VND), for the program extension through August 2025 will continue to benefit the 15,000 people who have taken part in the program over the past two years.

“Our first collaboration with CARE in Vietnam through the She Thrives program has seen proven results. We aim to continue advancing interventions that enable the project participants to become more self-reliant, with stronger access to markets and integrated into national programs. The extended phase will deepen support for women and ethnic minority communities, ensuring sustainable development and economic resilience in the region”, said Nguyen Ba Luan, Country President of Cargill in Vietnam .

Inaugurated in Hanoi in November 2022, jointly by Cargill and CARE in partnership with the Community Development Center (CDC) and the People's Committee of Buon Ho District, the program set out to achieve three goals.

The She Thrives initiative conducted trainings in farming techniques, financial management and group management skills, provided seed funding, breeding stocks, feed and veterinary medicine to farmers in the region. So far, 250 farmers (190 women) reported increased income as a result of these initiatives and the additional production scale of chicken, indigenous pigs, goats and collective selling, with goats and coffee currently, yielding the highest monthly income in last two years. Program participants have used their additional income to buy more livestock and renovate animal shelters to further increase the scale of production as well as support their children's education and health care.

Mr. Y Tuen Niê from Ea Drong commune, a participant in the goat farming project, said:“Thanks to the new techniques, my goats have gained 5-7 kilograms in just one and a half months, nearly triple the weight gain of the traditional method. This shortens the time to market and improves my return on investment.”

Additionally, the program focuses on improving women's and ethnic minorities' access to resources such as financial inclusion and women's leadership. In the pilot phase, the She Thrives project established 21 Village Saving and Loan Association (VSLAs) groups with 275 members (211 women), who received seed funding and saved as much as US$12,914 (~VND 323 million). The extended program will continue to support these VSLA groups. On average, each group member accesses a loan of approximately US$100 (VND 2.5 million) to invest in production including buying goat breeds, grass-cutting machines, and renovating shelters for animals which have led to further expansion of their businesses.

The program also works to enhance market access for traditional enterprises by improving operational efficiencies and marketing strategies. Significant progress has been made, with livestock groups aligning their farming methods to meet market demands, such as raising fattened goats for commercial sale and introducing new breeds such as Boer goats. The handicraft group's technical skills have improved, leading to higher demand for goods and increased income from a more diverse range of indigenous products. Additionally, the coffee purchasing group has secured better prices through commitments from buyers, benefiting many households in the region. This model shows potential for expansion across other value chains.

Ms. H Nônh Kriêng reported that her one-woman enterprise is currently at full capacity.“There are so many people coming to me and ordering my woven products. It's hard to meet the deadlines sometimes, so I have reached a point where I am looking to invest in additional help and additional sewing machines to service my customers.”

Reflecting on the project at an evaluation meeting in May, Mr. Đặng Gia Duẩn, Chairman of the People's Committee of Buon Ho District, said :“The government and people of Buon Ho District greatly appreciate this project by Cargill, CARE, and Community Development Center (CDC) is proud to have contributed to the She Thrives project. Its success would not have been possible without our partnership with CARE, the stellar implementation by CDC, and the strong support from the district government. I am inspired by what we have achieved and look forward to further contributing to the sustainable development and empowerment of local communities and look forward to this continuing in the next twelve months as She Thrives continues to bear fruit.”

Cargill has a long-standing commitment to Vietnam, with a history of making positive impact for local communities since 1995. Through She Thrives, Cargill continues to demonstrate its dedication to addressing the immediate needs and challenges faced by rural smallholder farmers, women and minorities. By empowering farmers and fostering sustainable practices, Cargill not only supports economic development locally but also contributes to a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

Cargill will celebrate its 30th anniversary in Vietnam in 2025.

For media inquires, please contact: ... and ... .

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 160,000 team members-including our 1,400 colleagues in Vietnam-innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 159 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing-today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill and our News Center .

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. In 2023, CARE worked in 109 countries, reaching 167 million people through more than 1,600 projects. To learn more, visit .