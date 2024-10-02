Volatility Ahead For Mexican Equities Amid Sheinbaum's Inauguration

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, expert research strategist at Pepperstone.

"Mexican equities started in the red as markets digest a mix of domestic economic data and the presidential inauguration of Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president. Investors will focus on her policy approach to fiscal consolidation and creating a stable climate is expected to support market confidence. Moreover, her government's ability to handle the budget and state-owned enterprises will be key to maintaining investor trust. While business confidence dropped from 53.10 in August to 51.90 in September, indicating some caution, a 6.4% year-on-year surge in gross fixed investment for July could point to renewed optimism in long-term growth

At the same time, the Bank of Mexico hinted at the possibility of opting for broader interest cuts, which could provide relief to business and consumer borrowing costs, boosting consumer confidence. Market participants face a mixed outlook, on the one hand, Sheinbaum's commitment to fiscal discipline and efficient management of state-owned enterprises could drive bullish sentiment in sectors expected to benefit from government investment. On the other hand, concerns over economic stagnation and reduced corporate earnings might lead to bearish reactions.

Further uncertainty comes from the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, which could impact trade relations and dampen investor confidence. Investors could remain cautious about Sheinbaum's reforms. Depending on the U.S. election results, the market could swing either way, with bullish trends driven by infrastructure and renewable energy investments or bearish trends stemming from further protectionist U.S. policies. "

