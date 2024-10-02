Israel Declares UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Persona Non Grata

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Israel/ PNN

Israeli Foreign Israel Katz announced that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is a "persona non grata in Israel" and has banned his entry into the country, claiming that he did not "unequivocally condemn" the Iranian missile attack on Israel, according to a statement from Katz's office on Wednesday.

Katz stated,“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's criminal attack on Israel does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil. This is a Secretary-General who hates Israel and supports terrorists. Guterres will be remembered as a permanent stain on the history of the United Nations.”In justifying his decision against the UN Secretary-General, Katz claimed that“anyone who cannot condemn in clear terms, as almost all countries in the world have done, does not deserve to step on Israeli land. This Secretary-General has not even condemned the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7 and has not worked to pass resolutions declaring them a terrorist organization.” He continued, "The Secretary-General provides support to terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, and now to the leader of global terrorism, Iran."

Katz concluded his statement by affirming that "Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national status and dignity with or without Antonio Guterres



