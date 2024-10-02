عربي


EVN AG: EVN Investor Webcast 2024: Extensive Information For Investors And Analysts


10/2/2024 2:16:57 PM

Today's webcast by EVN's Executive Board – Stefan Szyszkowitz, CEO, Alexandra Wittmann, CFO and Stefan Stallinger, CTO – provided institutional investors and analysts with an update on the Strategy 2030, the current investment programme, and medium-term financial goals at the segment and group level.

Climate change and the resulting effects are fundamentally changing the framework conditions for the entire energy sector. Against this backdrop, EVN has increased its ambitious investment programme and now plans to invest 900 million euros per year by 2030. The focal points will include the expansion of the network infrastructure, renewable generation (above all for wind power and photovoltaics), and drinking water supplies. EVN is also targeting further growth in new business areas, e.g. the charging structure for e-mobility and services for renewable energy communities. Other projects involve new, innovative business models like the management of large-scale battery storage facilities.

The presentation is available for download on our website under .

Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Phone: +43-2236-200-12294
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000741053
WKN: 074105
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2000879


