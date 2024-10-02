Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Introduces Love Hemp's Diverse Product Range To Its Growing Online Customer Base

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and Pharmaceutical distributor, today announced that Love Hemp's range of functional products, oil sprays, chocolate balls, and 10-pack gummies has been added to its e-commerce platforms. Love Hemp, a U.K.-based provider of high-quality CBD and wellness products, is known for its innovative formulations and commitment to high-quality wellness products. The newly added products expand Flora's product offering and complement its current portfolio without competing with JustCBD's existing offerings.
“We are happy to introduce Love Hemp's diverse product range to our growing customer base,” said Clifford Starke, Chairman and CEO.“This addition further solidifies our desire to providing top-tier, forward products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. Love Hemp's offerings supplement our portfolio, giving customers more options.”
About Flora Growth Corp.
Flora is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit .
