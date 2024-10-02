Brian Bartes Wins Prime Award 'National Business Innovator Award' - 2024 For His Podcast 'Life Excellence'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a triumphant celebration of pioneering business ingenuity throughout 2024, the Prime Award has been bestowed upon Brian Bartes , a best-selling author, life coach, and podcaster. This prestigious recognition not only applauds his extraordinary contributions to the nuanced realm of writing and podcasting but also designates Bartes as the quintessential benchmark for avant-garde business practices, setting an elevated standard that resonates across industries throughout the year.

The Prime Award, emblematic of distinction across diverse business sectors, serves as both a commendation and an inspiring call to action, urging industry leaders to persist in the relentless pursuit of innovation in our ever-evolving modern landscape.

With an infectious enthusiasm for this well-deserved accolade, Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose remarked,“We are elated and proud to cast the spotlight on Brian Bartes with this award. His unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in podcasting is commendable and serves as a testament to his commitment to excellence.”

DeRose, a staunch advocate for innovation's transformative power, emphasized its pivotal role, stating,“Innovation is the pulsating heart of entrepreneurship. Aspiring business owners must not merely acknowledge its essence but internalize its overarching significance, constantly exploring multifaceted avenues and mastering the art of leveraging it effectively.”

Drawing wisdom from business titan Howard Schultz, former chairman of Starbucks, the resounding message echoes that genuine innovation is inherently disruptive. Schultz's stirring words,“Innovation must be disruptive. You've got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt,” underscore the transformative nature of authentic innovation, urging entrepreneurs to dismantle conventions and boldly pioneer new territories.

As Bartes basks in the well-deserved limelight of the Prime Award, this recognition extends beyond his achievements. It serves as an unforgettable reminder to the broader business community that innovation isn't just a choice but the driving force behind success in the dynamic tapestry of contemporary business. Bartes' story becomes more than an inspirational tale; it becomes a rallying call, encouraging others to embrace disruption, navigate uncharted waters, and embark on the transformative journey shaping the promising future of global business.

Bartes is honored with the Prime Award for National Business Innovator - 2024 for his visionary leadership and transformative contributions to the podcasting industry. As the founder of "Life Excellence with Brian Bartes ," he has revolutionized self-improvement, offering motivational content that empowers listeners to achieve personal and professional success. His podcast sets new standards in the industry, delivering practical insights and strategies for living a fulfilling and purpose-driven life."

This award celebrates Bartes' dedication to pushing the boundaries of business innovation and his commitment to excellence. His forward-thinking strategies transform his industry and inspire others to embrace change and drive growth, embodying the core values of the Prime Award.

